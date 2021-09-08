Luzerne County Fair is back and the first day is here

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations are underway Wednesday for the first day of the Luzerne County Fair.

There are plenty of things the fair has to offer this year, including a variety of foods and rides.

“There is every type of food you could think of,” said Jim Houghton, owner of the fair. “The funnel cakes are the best, everyone wants to take one home.”

Attendees who want to ride the rides can pay one price, and ride all the rides they want, says Houghton. Also, most rides are included in the price, even the three-ring circus!

This price goes up to $10 on Thursday, but if anyone attending brings a non-perishable food item, $2 will be discounted off the entry price. Also, on Saturday in honor of the first responders from 9/11, any first responder will also receive a $2 discount, as well. Sunday is “Family Fun Day” and the price is $25 for any family of up to five people.

“I would like them to come see the carousel here,” said Houghton

Tickets for the fair are on sale online. The fair begins at 4 p.m, it is $5 for adults, and children 2 and under are free.

Eyewitness News will have more on the Luzerne County Fair tonight at 5:00 & 6:00 p.m.