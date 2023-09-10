LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Severe flooding canceled the final day of the 61st Annual Luzerne County Fair.

On Sunday, the fairgrounds were empty as devastation could be seen from the damage caused by Saturday night’s storms. It’s the second time fair officials had to shut it down due to weather.

On Thursday, strong winds knocked out power and damaged equipment, which caused it to close early.

After reopening Saturday afternoon, heavy rain quickly flooded the fairgrounds, effectively ending this year’s fun. Officials were seen evacuating livestock and shuttling fairgoers back to their cars.

Fair officials called the flooding and damage unprecedented and said the difficult decision to close was based on the safety of fairgoers and vendors.