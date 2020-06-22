Luzerne County Fair canceled amidst coronavirus concerns

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Another yearly tradition in our area has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

On Monday, officials announced the cancellation of the Luzerne County Fair.

The fair, which is usually held in Dallas, was initially scheduled to go on from September 9th through the 13th.

In a release sent out by Brenda Pugh, the Luzerne County Fair Event Chairman, she stated that “there is no way for us to logistically operate in accordance to the maximum capacity of 250 people in a gathering.”

This is the first time in the almost 60 year lifespan of the fair that they have had to cancel.

The release states that the fair will resume in 2021.