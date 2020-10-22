Luzerne County extends mail-in ballot drop box service hours

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Elections Bureau has extended its hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for mail-in ballot drop box services.

The extension will be in effect October 26 through the general election on November 3. The mail-in ballot drop box is located in front of the security desk in the lobby of the Penn Place Building. County officials say security will be present at all times.

The Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department will continue daily pick-ups of mail-in ballots that are dropped off at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office and the Hazleton Post Office.