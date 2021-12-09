Luzerne County EMS first responders endure stressful mental demands on the job

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders endure distressing experiences from which most people could not easily rebound.

Trans-Med Ambulance Director of Community Relations, David Prohaska, has worked in EMS services for nearly four decades and says there are times certain emergency calls involving children or death can take an emotional toll.

“The pandemic has really put a beating on some people,” Prohaska tells Eyewitness News





Prohaska added recent hospital overcrowding has only made the situation worse.

“It’s getting to a point where we’re stuck in the back of an ambulance with a patient that sometimes could be critical and there’s more stress on us,” said Prohaska.

Millis Fire Department Firefighter and EMT Denis Lenehan serves his Boston, Massachusetts area community and deals with the stressful demands of the job.

“A lot of folks can leave their job at the office. This stuff comes home with you,” Lenehan tells Eyewitness News.

Dr. Anna Fitch Courie is the Director of First Responder Health & Wellness with the FirstNet Program at AT&T.





Her organization provides coping resources for first responders, to address their mental health from their academy years through their entire career.