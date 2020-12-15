EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Eyewitness Weather Team is tracking a powerful winter storm to soon impact the region. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday ahead of the storm.

Snow will start in Central PA around 4 p.m. and make its way northeast through 8 p.m. Snow will pick up overnight becoming heavy. Snow can accumulate at one to three inches per hour.