WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Shelby Watchilla has resigned from her position as Luzerne County Elections Director, county manager David Pedri announced Tuesday.
Watchilla’s resignation will be effective December 25. Pedri says she is pursuing an opportunity within the private sector.
“While holding this position over the past year, Ms. Watchilla has shown great leadership and dedication as she led the Election Bureau through two of the most difficult elections in decades. Ms. Watchilla took this position and immediately faced a state mandate for new paper trail voting machines that required extensive training and implementation. In addition, 2020 also saw a brand new Pennsylvania law that allowed for no-excuse mail-in ballots and included “walk-in voting”. These factors alone would have caused great challenges, but Ms. Watchilla was tasked with completing these elections in the midst of a pandemic in the hotly contested Presidential election. Her efforts were acknowledged and applauded by national media including Politico, Fox News and the Yale Review as well as the Luzerne County Democratic Party and the Luzerne County Republican Party.Luzerne County manage David Pedri