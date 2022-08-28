LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton have released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend.
According to a release from PSP, roving and stationary checkpoints held from Saturday through Sunday in Southern Luzerne County yielded the following results:
- TOTAL DRIVERS STOPPED: 140
- DUI ARRESTS: 3
- TRAFFIC CITATIONS: 6
- WRITTEN WARNINGS: 17
State police say they are committed to making sure the roads of Pennsylvania remain safe for all residents and visitors.