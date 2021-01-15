Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrests two men on drug charges

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two men have been arrested by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis announced Thursday.

In Nanticoke, police say they arrested 37-year-old Seid Fikri Aptiliasimov for delivering fentanyl in the area.

In Edwardsville, police say they arrested 50-year-old Leroy Scriven for “multiple deliveries of Ecstasy in Edwardsville and the surrounding area.”