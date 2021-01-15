Luzerne County Drug Task Force arrests two men on drug charges

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Two men have been arrested by the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis announced Thursday.
In Nanticoke, police say they arrested 37-year-old Seid Fikri Aptiliasimov for delivering fentanyl in the area.
In Edwardsville, police say they arrested 50-year-old Leroy Scriven for “multiple deliveries of Ecstasy in Edwardsville and the surrounding area.”
“Unfortunately, being mired in the current pandemic does not have seemed to slow the dealers from spilling this poison onto the streets of our county. We will continue to prosecute those who insist on distributing these deadly drugs into our community.”District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis