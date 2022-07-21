WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to officials, Mike Susek, the Director of the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections has resigned from his position.

Luzerne County Council members Tim McGinley and John Lombardo tell Eyewitness News that Susek sent a letter to county officials that he is resigning effective August 11. County Manager Randy Robertson sent McGinley and Lombardo a letter announcing the resignation.

Susek took over the Election Bureau in 2021. He worked the position for nearly eight months.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Susek for comment but have not heard back. Robertson tells Eyewitness News that Susek informed him that he was going to take a position with a contract organization that handles National elections.