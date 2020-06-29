Luzerne County develops new kind of music festival that keeps people distanced

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) David Pedri and local mayors announced a new music festival, in a new way.

The ‘Rocking the River’ summer concert series has been canceled to follow social distancing guidelines. Instead, bands will play on top of a truck, which will move at parade speed.

People can sit on their porches and enjoy the music and enjoy it with their community. ‘Rockin’ the County’ will kick off July 10th in Wilkes Barre.

Reporter Revathi Janaswamy will have the full story on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.