Luzerne County declares state of emergency ahead of possible flooding

Flood gates will be installed on the Market Street Bridge Friday at 8:00 a.m.

WILKES-BARRE. LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority announced Thursday evening that they have declared a State of Emergency in communities along the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County.

The authority also said starting at 8:00 a.m. Friday, they will be installing the flood gates on the Wilkes-Barre and Kingston sides of the Market Street Bridge. The bridge will be closed to thru traffic for the duration of the flood event.

The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority, along with the National Weather Service will be monitoring and updating the situation.

Communities under the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority’s jurisdiction include: