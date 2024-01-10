WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The storm may be over but Wednesday morning, residents in Luzerne County were dealing with the aftermath. Many people had a rough start to their morning due to power outages throughout Luzerne County.

After Tuesday night’s storm, several residents throughout the city lost power.

B’nai B’rith apartments in Wilkes-Barre lost power Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“It was inconvenient for everyone especially the elderly we all are oh age ourselves you know,” said B’nai B’rith resident James Burnett.

Another resident says she had some things that helped her get through the night.

“But I have small LED lights that you push and they come on and they run by battery, so I had them on all night,” said Joy Solito, another resident of B’nai B’rith.

Last night over a dozen of the calls made to the fire department were weather-related.

“The fire department responded to about 40 calls on the night shift last night so that would be from 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon until 7:30 a.m. this morning. 40 calls of those 17 were weather-related incidents,” said Wilkes-Barre City Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Jay Delaney.

Delaney says Wednesday morning started with responding to power outage calls.

“That was our first priority to mitigate that and try and get those services returned and PPL did very well and got them back on by 11:17 a.m. this morning,” Delaney explained.

Another step to recovery Wednesday morning was removing precautionary measures that were put in place.

“Followed by taking our flood gates down the precautionary flood gates that we erected on Solomons Creek the staff had to go along with DPW and remove them,” Delaney continued.

And cleaning up debris left behind.

“The fire department and public works removed several trees. I think up to a dozen trees that were down across the city,” said Delaney.

Power has been restored to everyone in the Wilkes-Barre area.