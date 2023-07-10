TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announced a deadly fire, that killed a Kingston Township man, has been ruled accidental after two years.

According to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, on April 30, 2021, around 10:00 a.m. crews responded to a house fire on Harris Hill Road in Trucksville.

Once firefighters arrived on the scene they found a man, 84-year-old James Carl Goodwin, the owner and resident of the house, on the first floor of the home deceased.

After a lengthy investigation, Luzerne County Coroner Jillian Matthews has ruled the cause of death to be smoke inhalation and the manner of death to be accidental.