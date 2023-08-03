WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News has an update on a story we first told you about on Wednesday.

The Luzerne County District Attorney joins four local school districts filing lawsuits in federal court against social media companies.

The lawsuits allege social media sites like TikTok and Facebook are purposely programmed to be highly addictive and harmful to young users.

The county and D.A. Sam Sanguedolce join Hanover Area, Hazleton Area, Crestwood, and North Pocono School Districts filing the lawsuits. Similar lawsuits have been filed in other states across the nation, including California.

The D.A. tells 28/22 News the claims are centered around evidence that social media giants designed and marketed addictive platforms with the intent to target young people resulting in widespread, harmful, and tragic events.

“The mental stress on children, the effects that it’s had on their schooling, and the effects on the resources of Luzerne County, so for all those reasons we decided the suit was appropriate,” explained Sanguedolce.

Up to 95 percent of young people ages 13-17 use social media platforms, according to the U.S. Surgeon General.