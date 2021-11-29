Luzerne County DA seeks information into investigation of child pornography

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County’s District Attorney, Sam Sanguedolce, is seeking the public’s help for information in relation to a disturbing investigation of the possession and distribution of child pornography.

David J. Fortin, 37, of Forty Fort was found to have in his possession over 500 images and videos of minors engaging in prohibited sexual acts, court papers say.

Officials say, Fortin also owns the Fortin Academy of Music in Tamaqua where he taught his students, as well as in his home in Forty Fort.

Investigators say they are looking into whether any of the illicit photographs or videos were manufactured in Luzerne County or if any contain victims from Luzerne County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Luzerne County Detectives at 570-826-1674 or the West Hazleton Police Department at 570-455-3733, ext: 106.