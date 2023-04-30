WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire leaves a local business chased from their place of work and sent crews scrambling Sunday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.

From the outside, the fire damage doesn’t seem to be a problem at this building that houses an accounting business and an upstairs apartment in Wyoming.

But, it’s what happened Sunday afternoon inside that delivered a blow to Ray Knaub and Company, PC on Wyoming Avenue.

“When I arrived I saw smoke coming from the window on the B-side of structure second floor. We were able to get at it with an interior tag. It was mainly going through the window frame,” said Wyoming Fire Department Chief Tom Skilonger.

A neighbor tells Eyewitnesses News she smelled smoke and came out to see what was going on.

That’s when she saw fire trucks pull up to the building spewing smoke.

More than five fire departments rushed to the scene. The fast response made all the difference.

“We had it out in about 10 minutes or so we spent a lot of time on overhaul looking for extensions,” said Fire Chief Skilonger.

No one was injured, but until the fire department finishes its investigation, the building will remain vacant.

The fire chief says they had to have power cut to the building until they can rule out an electrical problem as the cause.