WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A power outage has closed down the Luzerne County Courthouse, Monday morning.

The courthouse is currently the only building in the county reporting an outage. All Protection from Abuse related matters have been moved to the Brominski Building, located at 113 West North Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711.

PPL is currently dispatching a crew and hopes to have power restored soon after their arrival at the courthouse.