Luzerne County Court System makes changes to combat coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Luzerne County Court System is making major changes in response to COVID-19 concerns.







Jury trials have been pushed back until after April 14th. Only attorneys and witnesses can enter the courtroom. Preliminary hearings have been continued or placed on a timeline which allows for fewer people inside courtrooms.

All of this is to protect the public while at the same time protecting individual rights.

