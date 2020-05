WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Luzerne County Council is expected to finalize its letter this afternoon, which will be sent to Governor Wolf to request a transition from the red phase to the yellow phase.

Council has scheduled a special meeting Friday at 5 PM to approve the letter. Council members have been weighing in on the contents of the request over the past week.

Eyewitness News will have details of that letter and reaction to it tonight.