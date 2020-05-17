Luzerne County Council drafting plan to enter ‘yellow phase’ before June 4th

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County officials are working on a plan to reopen the county by moving it into the ‘yellow phase’ before June 4th, the tentative date set by Governor Wolf.

The county council is meeting with representatives from the private sector, including health and business, to draft a plan that will be forwarded to Governor Wolf.

According to Lee Ann McDermott, who is leading the county effort, the tentative timetable is to have the entire council review the plan at a special meeting on Wednesday. The proposal would then be sent to the Governor.

