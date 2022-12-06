EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a controversy unfolding in Luzerne County involving the running of elections. Luzerne County Council postpones plans to vote on the removal of a County Election Board Member.

The name of that board member was blank on county council’s voting agenda Tuesday night, and it turns out the public is going to have to wait a little bit longer to find out what happens next.

Within minutes of the council meeting starting, council member Brian Thornton made the motion to remove the topic from the agenda.

He argued that council should not make a decision until they explore the possibility of conducting their own investigation into the matter without identifying exactly what that matter involves.

Five other council members supported Thornton’s motion and the vote to remove the yet unnamed election board member in question was ultimately put on pause.

Council Member Tim McGinley argued that the information they have on the case is “very complete.”

Dozens of Luzerne County residents showed up to the meeting and some voiced their concerns about the November 8 Election.

“This was a botched election. We now have another election, special election coming up in a matter of months. How are we to know whether this next election is gonna run smoothly if we don’t investigate the current one,” said Jamie Walsh of Ross Township.

Council members have not yet officially said what the election board member did to call for their removal.