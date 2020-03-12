Luzerne County Correctional Facility bolsters coronavirus response

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The coronavirus is having widespread impact on our lives, from sporting events to the stock market, to parades and many other events.

To keep you informed, and not to scare you, here’s a look at some of the numbers.

The Centers for Disease Control reports more than 1,200 in the United States, with 36 deaths.

In Pennsylvania, there are 22 presumed cases, with two in Monroe County, and one in both Wayne, and Pike counties. It is also impacting our judicial and prison system.

Prison officials say the prison can be a breeding ground for any illness, so they are taking steps to try to head off problems.





“Anyone coming into visit if they exhibit any signs of influenza sickness fever that we would not allow them to have a visit inside the prison,” said Mark Rockovich, Warden, Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

That is the bottom line, and it’s clearly spelled out on notices placed on the front doors of the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

“The visitors coming in contact with my staff at the main gate which they could spread it there. So at this point in time we haven’t shutdown visitation however I’m very strongly looking a that possibility,” said Rockovich.

Warden Mark Rockovich and Deputy Warden Sam Hyder say any contagious illness can spread exponentially inside prison walls. When you consider there are more than 500 inmates and 300 employees who work in the system.

“We’ve had different flu strains different viruses in all my years here in corrections but it causes a very difficult situation because we are a closed system,” said Sam Hyder, Deputy Warden, Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Factoring into the equation, 400 new inmates enter the prison every month.

“We’ve implemented additional screening measures upon intake of the inmate. We’re ready to quarantine individuals. We’ve implemented a cleaning program a minimum of three times a day with products that will kill the virus,” said Rockovich.

There is also talk about putting the work release program on hold for inmates held at the minimum security prison located near the main prison, to protect the 150 inmates and staff members at that facility.