NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County Community College is in the process of becoming a federally designated Hispanic-serving institution.

This federal designation provides opportunities for more resources and funding here at Luzerne County Community College.

Right now, LCCC is considered to be an “emerging institution.”

It is approaching the threshold of having 25% of its students represent hispanic ethnicity.

“Once we cross that designation, we can apply and formally be considered a hispanic serving institution which unlocks many federal supports and programs,” explained Dr. Graceann Platukus, VP of Enrollment Management & Student Affairs.

The college has taken steps to serve all members of the community. In recent years, it began offering English as a second language academic programs.

“That has provided the pathway for hundreds of people to be able to acclimate themselves to the region, and then move on and find life-sustaining jobs. so, we are so proud of that program, this is the next step,” said Thomas P. Leary, President of Luzerne County Community College.

Increasing access to education in northeast Pennsylvania is a vital component of LCCC’s mission. Once the designation is secured, it can use the federal dollars to do just that.

“When you walk around our campus, it is vibrant, we see diversity college-wide at both our main campus and all of our centers, and it is so exciting to see the benefits that brings to our college, and to see the growth that really exists and will help our region moving forward,” added Platukus.

About 4.500 students are registered at Luzerne County Community College.