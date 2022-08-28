HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Children were enjoying the nice weather outside Sunday in Luzerne County.

The Hazleton Area Children’s Festival drew hundreds to the Hazle Township Community Park. The event is an opportunity for businesses that cater to children such as after school programs and extra curricular activities to showcase themselves to children and parents.

Sunday’s free festivities include a scavenger hunt, a petting zoo, magic shows and more.

“This event is just fantastic, as you can see there’s so many people here. And there’s a sense of excitement in the air,” said Lehigh Valley Health Network, Director of Community Engagement, Jane Danish.

This was the third year the event was held and we’re told it’s the biggest one yet.