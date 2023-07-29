SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Chicken Wing Festival to the list of food festivals in the Wyoming Valley.

The community of Swoyersville held its inaugural Chicken Wing Fling Saturday at Roosevelt Field.

The event served as a fundraiser to benefit the borough.

Folks of all ages showed up to taste what some consider the best chicken wings around.

“As a matter of fact, I like them all so you wouldn’t want to pick me for a judge,” said Joe Ruscavage Sr.

The chicken wing competition included “Best Wing”, “Best Sauce”, and “People’s Choice”.

“These are all small-town people that come for an event like this and we have vendors, we have ice cream, and the kids love it, the people love it. There’s something here for everyone,” added Ruscavage Sr.

The wing fling wraps up Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. in Swoyersville.