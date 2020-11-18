Luzerne County Central Court closed after three employees test positive for COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After three county employees tested positive for COVID-19, the Luzerne County Central Court will be closed until Monday, November 30, according to County Manager David Pedri.

All three employees are self-quarantining and experiencing mild symptoms. Other court locations will not be impacted.

The District Attorney and Public Defender’s offices will both be on a remote work schedule with staff rotating out in the offices. All offices believed to be affected will be cleaned during the closing.

County offices remain open but administrators urge the public to check if there are electronic or mail-based means of doing business they would otherwise come to the offices for. All visitors are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.