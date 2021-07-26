Luzerne County cat rescue addresses “kitten crisis”

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rescue Warriors Cat Rescue in West Pittston says there has been a recent uptick in abandoned kittens on bridges or on the side of the road.





The cat rescue says a kitten, named Beetle Bug, was found on the Carey Street Bridge in Plymouth last Tuesday, he was walking across the bridge and got stuck in a car’s wheel. The rescue says he’s one of four kittens abandoned in recent weeks.

Another kitten was found on the Pierce Street Bridge and was rescued by the Luzerne County SPCA.

Julie Dunphy will introduce us to one of the rescued kittens and share his story tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.