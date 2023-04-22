WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A night of fun in Wilkes-Barre will help hundreds of vulnerable children.

Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center (CAC) held a Casino Royale 007 Gala at the Westmoreland Club.

it featured dinner and dancing, a silent auction, and even a wine raffle.

Money was also raised through ticket sales, and sponsors. The funds will help provide free services to children who’ve suffered physical abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect.

the event also helps raise awareness.

“If people see something in the community they say something and all of these people share that same passion and that’s why they’re here,” said Shannon Peduto the Executive Director of Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center.

Saturday night’s gala is the 7th annual one. It remains one of Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center’s biggest fundraisers.