Luzerne County businesses getting ready for ‘yellow’

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Businesses in Luzerne County are preparing to move to the ‘yellow phase’ on Friday. Some retailers are taking down their boarded up windows and announcing they’ll open on social media while other shops’ reopening remains a mystery.

Today, Governor Wolf said masks should be enforced by these businesses to enter, but viewers tell Eyewitness News that’s not always the case.

The owner shares her thoughts on the Governor advising businesses to enforce masks and how she has been doing that for her customers and employees.