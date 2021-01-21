Luzerne County business sees uptick in demand for political figure cutouts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wet Paint Printing and Design has seen a real uptick in activity since the start of the pandemic, but really saw a rise around the election, Christmas, and inauguration.

The shop has been cutting out President Biden and Vice-President Harris figures as the demand has been very high. The cutouts can include any figure, any political party, or just a personal cutout.

Shipments have been made not only nationally, but internationally, especially in Canada and Mexico. Most cutouts cost $49.99 and include free shipping