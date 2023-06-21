WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is outside of the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections building where they announced Wednesday that they will be sending campaign fine violation notices out this week.

The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections has been working on this as a joint project with the Luzerne County Controllers’ Office.

This announcement comes after the Luzerne County Controllers’ Office performed an audit regarding campaign finance reports that were filed or not filed from January 2023 to the beginning of June.

They announced in a press conference Wednesday that to date the controllers audit identified 45 candidates and 49 committees who are in violation of PA campaign finance law.

The purpose of campaign finance reporting is to provide the ability for candidates and the public to review campaign finance reports and determine the funding that is being provided to all the candidates for transparency for the public and candidates.

“This is one step closer to affirming Luzerne County’s commitment to transparency and the integrity of elections in Luzerne County,” said Luzerne County manager Romilda Crocamo.

The offices added that these numbers could change slightly because they just received several late reports.

If you receive a letter that you are in violation you are asked to bring a certified check or money order payable to the “Luzerne County Treasurer’s Office” to the Luzerne County Election Bureau located at 20 North Pennsylvania Ave.