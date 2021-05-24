Luzerne County Board of Elections meets to discuss voting system issues from the May primary

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Eyewitness News first brought you the story of mislabeled electronic ballots in Luzerne County last week. On Monday, the board of elections is holding a special meeting with county officials and Dominion Voting Systems representatives to figure out what went wrong.

Starting at 6:00 p.m., the public is invited to attend the special board of elections meeting to discuss recent issues at the Luzerne County Board of Elections.

The Luzerne County Board of Elections is now trying to restore confidence in the system after issues arose during the primary election last week. Specifically, mislabeled electronic ballots.

Last Tuesday, every voter, regardless of party, saw ballots labeled Democrat on the header of the viewing screen, although the printed copy had Republican on the ballot.

County officials say it was a coding error with the electronic ballots. The board will also discuss the four voting machines that were left in the public walkway of a mall in Hazleton.

The board of elections wants to get to the bottom of it and figure out what can be done to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

The Luzerne County Election Board listed the following information for anyone wishing to participate in the public meeting:

Zoom Webinar Call in at 833-548-0276 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 992 4639 7610 Passcode: 845024

If the client is already installed: Click open ZOOM meeting. Follow on screen prompts to join the webinar.