LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s only one thing hotter than this weekend’s near 90-degree weather the hot, sizzling grills at church summer picnics.

The folks putting on the aprons at local bazaars are finding that out the hard way.

Air conditioning is not an option for dedicated, outdoor cooks.

The hot weather did not stop them or crowds that came out in large and even record-breaking numbers.

Temperatures are rising and so are the number of people showing up for their local church picnics

In the first 30 mins of St. Nicks Bazaar in Wilkes-Barre, more than 12 containers of haluski were filled and given out.

“They could be out swimming out hiking having a good time but instead, they are out bazaar hopping and we are one of the bazaars they are hopping at we can not keep up with it just alone tonight alone we went over 3,000 pierogies,” explained Bob Steininger the manager of the kitchen operation at the picnic.

As for the Big Tent Bazaar in Hanover Township, workers are expecting to make and sell

more 20,000 potato pancakes this weekend.

“I make a special trip just for those pancakes,” added Larry Stalica from Scranton.

Todd Hastings, who is helping to fry each one of those potato pancakes is doing all he can to stay cool.

“Cooked potato pancakes at a big tent bazaar,” said Hastings

“Good ventilation is key on the front end of it. We have exhaust fans we have fans blowing hot air away from us and cool air toward us and we have been usuing some alternatives like towels dipped in air water around our necks and then just hydrating consistently,” explained Hastings

Even in all the heat when you would think people would choose to eat lighter the food lines were still exceptionally long.

“It takes the pressure off them they don’t have to cook in the heat. we have ice water available and you can take an occasional break every now and then to get cooled off and it’s air conditioning inside o we can go in there,” continued Thomas Meluskey who is grilling at St. Nicks Bazaar.

If you don’t mind going out in the heat, you still have Sunday to stop by the St. Nicks and Big Tent Bazaar.