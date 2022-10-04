LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce they have appointed a new coroner in Luzerne County.

According to Joan Hoggarth, Director of Judicial Services and Records, they have appointed Jillian Matthews as Luzerne County Coroner.

Officials say Matthews brings to the Coroner’s Office over 16 years of investigative and prosecution experience.

Matthews has on-scene experience in death investigations and the legal expertise to conduct coroner investigations in accordance with the law, as stated in the release.

Matthews will officially assume office effective on October 31, 2022.