Luzerne County announces primary ballot drop box locations

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County announced the locations for ballot drop boxes for the May 18 primary election.

The county says drop boxes will be at Hazleton City Hall on North Church Street in Hazleton and at Nanticoke City Hall on East Ridge Street in Nanticoke.

Ballots can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Hazleton and between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. in Nanticoke.

The county says the drop boxes will be securely locked and are subject to video surveillance at all times. The boxes will be opened each day and ballots will be securely transferred to the Election Bureau by staff.

Ballots must be dropped off by 8 p.m. on May 18.