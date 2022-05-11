DALTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Indraloka Animal Sanctuary of Dalton, is now offering free 30-minute virtual field trips of their animal sanctuary to elementary schools all over the world.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary is a sanctuary for farm animals who have nowhere else to go, according to creative director Johnny Braz. The animals at this farm come from situations of hardship and Indraloka is the place for these animals to live a happy and safe life.

The end of the school year can be challenging for students and teachers alike. As a way to keep the students interested as the year winds down Indraloka Animal Sanctuary will be offering free 30-minute virtual field trips.

“Indraloka is fortunate to have an education center that is headed up by a certified K-12 teacher. We have the ability to provide meaningful and fun programs that help children understand their interconnectedness to nature, animals and each other. We’re excited to provide this cost-free benefit to students everywhere,” says Indra Lahiri, Ph.D., who founded Indraloka.

Braz said that during the pandemic the sanctuary transitioned to virtual programming but it was so popular they decided to keep it going. He said that as long as there is an interest in the virtual trips they will continue to offer them.

Indraloka’s Director of Education, Sarah Thornton said that the hope is the virtual field trips will help keep kids interested and they also hope to introduce more children to the sanctuary and the animals found there.

An added benefit for teachers is being able to use the virtual tour as part of geography, ecology

and other subjects’ lesson plans, according to the release.

If you are interested in scheduling a free 30-minute virtual field trip you can email sarah@indraloka.org or visit their website.