PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rescuing animals comes as a passion and hobby for many people, but what happens when you take on too many?

Eyewitness News was at The SPCA of Luzerne County where they have already taken in five cats from a home in Nanticoke where about 30 cats lived.

Spooky Lou’s Kitty Rescue and Baby Jack’s Rescue are also part of the effort of finding these cats their new home.

A Nanticoke man not only dedicated his life to his country but also saved the lives of hundreds of cats. The veteran and his wife were cat rescuers for over 30 years.

“They have taken such great care of these animals in this house. You can tell that the house is set up to be a rescue,” said Michele Fadden, a foster for Spooky Lou’s Kitty Rescue.

After the passing of his wife about a year ago, taking care of the rescues has become difficult.

The man is now being forced to relocate. Now, more than 30 cats are also in need of new homes.

“They’ve been looking for some help. They’ve been reaching out to a number of different agencies to see what they can do to find new homes for themselves, as well as all the cats that they have in their possession,” Fadden said.

Cats like Andy are getting help from the SPCA of Luzerne County, Spooky Lou’s Kitty Rescue, and Baby Jack Rescue on finding their new forever home.

The three groups are working as one to ensure all of the cats are taken care of.

“It’s so wonderful to have all the groups come together because that’s what we’re all about, you know. We all have to help each other, no one organization can absorb 20 or 30 cats,” said Lisa Devlin TNR Coordinator for the Luzerne County SPCA.

“We love it, this is what we do. I mean, we love working with other rescues, we love working with the SPCA. We’re here for the cats, we’re here for the animals,” Fadden explained.

The help starts by making sure that these cats are prepared for their new journey.

“We’ll make sure that they’re all social make sure they’re all healthy, no diseases. We’ll make sure they’re flea-treated, we’ll get them microchipped. We’ll do the blood work and test them,” said Devlin.

If you are interested in bringing home one of these cats or just donating to one of the groups that are helping them, information is available online.