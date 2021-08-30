Luzerne County animal refuge looking for owner of severely malnourished dog

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge needs your help in identifying the owner of malnourished coonhound that was found in the Sweet Valley area of Luzerne County Sunday.

The animal refuge, who has been calling the dog Duke, said that he was found severely malnourished and is having a difficult time walking. He was brought to the animal refuge with hopes he can be cared for from this point forward.





They say as of Monday, Duke is already moving better after having been bathed, fed and hydrated.

If you recognize Duke, please contact Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue on Facebook or by calling 570-333-5265.