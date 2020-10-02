Luzerne County and federal officials meet to discuss mail-in ballot investigation findings

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials in Luzerne County met with U.S. Attorney David Freed on Thursday to review investigatory findings into military mail-in ballot issues within the county.

In the meeting, it was confirmed that the time period for ballot concerns in the county was limited to the time a temporary seasonal worker was employed, between the dates of September 14-16. According to Luzerne County Manager David Pedri, there were no issues prior or after those dates.

Copies of documents recovered by the FBI were provided to the county for processing purposes. The county is currently contacting impacted voters and is working with the Pennsylvania Department of State to make certain the ballots are counted.

“Looking around the table at the meeting, it was evident that every person and every agency involved at all levels of government have one goal – that every properly cast ballot is counted” said County Manager David Pedri. “I’m confident that the November 2020 general election here in Luzerne County will be secure, fair and transparent.”

The probe found that 9 military ballots were discarded. 7 of those ballots which were found outside of envelopes were cast for presidential candidate Donald Trump. Those ballots were found in one of the dumpsters outside the county’s Penn Place office building.

The county is working to enhance training methods and security measures within the elections bureau. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will be provided these training methods to show commitment to a fair and open election.

The investigation into these mail-in ballots is ongoing.