WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Contestants got the chance to strut their stuff in what’s called Luzerne County and Beyond Got Talent.

25 finalists were chosen to perform this afternoon at the FM Kirby Center to vie for cash prizes.

Pa live! Co-host Chris Bohinski served as a member of the Luzerne County and Beyond Got Talent Committee and judges.

Courtesy of Times Leader

Proceeds from the show go toward a cause near and dear to the heart of a former local music teacher and current state lawmaker.

“The bottom line is, we’re doing this because we want to create scholarships for other children that want to go and pursue a music degree or something in the arts,” said Democratic Representative of Pennsylvania’s 121st District, Eddie Day Pashinski.

“Well everyone here is really nice to really energetic and overall just really nice people. They encourage you to do like better and have fun on stage and don’t worry,” said the David Blight School of Dance Starbursts.

The judge’s choice of one thousand dollars was awarded to Civic Ballet Company Dancers Robert Zaloga and Tess Parchinski.

The top three audience vote winners are dancer Mason Rinehimer, vocalist/guitarist Jimmy Stranger, and the Joan Harris Centre Boy Dancers.