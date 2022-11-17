HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The job is officially done, as Luzerne County 911 is now communicating with first responders on a digital radio system.

This has been years in the making, as the new system replaces an antiquated analog system. It provides more efficient and clear communications between the 911 Center and County Fire, Police, and Medical Units.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on what this means for public safety and reactions from those on the front lines of emergency calls in later editions of Eyewitness News.