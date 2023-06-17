HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Celebrating the men and women who make sure our emergencies are handled.

Saturday Luzerne County’s 911 center opened its doors to the public for its 25th anniversary.

It was all about recognizing the public safety telecommunicators who are at the front lines of 911 services.

Congressman Matt Cartwright and Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown were in attendance for the ceremony.

Employees were given awards for their dedication of five, 12, and 25 years.

Officials and employees stressed the strength it takes to take on a position this critical.

“These are the people, the heroes behind the headsets they’re the ones we all count on in our hour of dire need when our heads are exploding they keep their heads together,” said Representative Matt Cartwright.

“It can get stressful I mean it takes special people, I think to be able to do a job like this,” added Tiffany Griffith a telecommunicator specialist at Luzerne County 911 Center.

First responders also brought in emergency vehicles to show the community fire trucks, ambulances, and even a state police helicopter.