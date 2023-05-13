FORTY-FORT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— It’s been a good weather day for an annual event aimed at helping local cancer patients.

A huge crowd turned out Saturday for the 26th Annual Candy’s Place fundraising walk in Luzerne County.

A mild, cloudy day was a big improvement compared to last year when it poured.

The two-mile fundraising walk supports Candy’s Place which provides free social and emotional support services to cancer clients and their caregivers.

Among those participating Saturday, was the Pink Loti running team which had nearly half of its 23 members on hand.

“We all have a special place in our hearts for Candy’s Place and so we decided to come out and walk today and support their great cause,” said Diane Cowman of the Pink Loti running team

“It’s great to see all of our clients, our supporters getting together, especially without masks now, and celebrating a great organization,” added Thomas Ruskey the Director of Candy’s Place.

PA live! co-host Chris Bohinski served as emcee at the Candy’s Place Walk.

Eyewitness News was a proud media sponsor of this year’s event.