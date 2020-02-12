Lumivascular therapy clears arteries with less impact to patient

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) More than 20 million people in the US suffer from a painful circulatory condition called PAD which stands for peripheral artery disease.

The amount of blood flow in the legs and feet is reduced because of plaque buildup in the arteries.

Commonwealth Health Cardiologist Deepika Kalisetti, MD spoke to Eyewitness News about lumivascular therapy.

Commonwealth Health Cardiologist Deepika Kalisetti, MD performs a newer procedure at Great Valley Cardiology in Scranton called lumivascular therapy which clears the blocked artery.

An animation shows lumivascular therapy in action removing plaque from an artery.

Patients who undergo lumivascular therapy are on their feet in very little time.

Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains who benefits from the procedure tonight on Eyewitness News at 5.