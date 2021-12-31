Lucky food traditions with pork and sauerkraut for New Years Eve

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New Year’s Eve celebrations are sometimes followed by resolutions but others choose to ring in the new year with a lucky meal.

Pork sauerkraut and potatoes.

That`s how David Huhn, Owner of Huhn Farms says he and his family ring in the new year.

“You don t want to eat chicken on new year because chickens scratch back, where a pig routes ahead towards the future. So that s what we were always told whether or not that was the truth,” Huhn said.

Huhn tells Eyewitness News his grandparents raised him on the lucky Pennsylvania Dutch tradition and he now shares it with his community.







Selling all three out of his family-run shop located on Huhn farm in Stroudsburg, his family decided to open the shop just before COVID hit and he said business has taken off since.

“It seemed like everyone was afraid to go to the grocery stores and they started coming here and it was pretty wild there for a while,” Huhn said.

They also help other local businesses as their sauerkraut is from Lancaster County and the potatoes are from Northampton County.

“If it s something we don t grow we try to find another family like us and support them and sell their products,” said Huhn.

Huhn says he`s ready to welcome in another year with a smile on his face.

“It gives me a good feeling to sit down at night and think oh wow, ya know there s families eating my food, you know,” Huhn asked.

Huhn Farms will be closed on Saturday, New Year’s Day, but will reopen on Sunday at 10 a.m.