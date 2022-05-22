LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lt. Governor and Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman was discharged from the hospital after he suffered a stroke.

Fetterman released a statement following being released from the hospital on Sunday, May 22.

“Today I am headed back to Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, I could not be happier to finally be heading home to be with my family. “I want to take a moment and thank everyone; Gisele, myself, and the kids have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from folks across the commonwealth. Thank you everyone so much for having our backs and supporting us through this. “I am feeling great, but per my doctor’s orders, and Gisele’s orders, I am going to continue to rest and recover. Later this week I will have a follow-up visit with my doctors at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital. “I am going to take the time I need now to rest and get to 100% so I can go full speed soon and flip this seat blue.” Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Fetterman posted a video of him walking out of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Fetterman was admitted to Lancaster General Hospital after suffering a stroke on Friday, May 13. In a statement, Fetterman’s campaign said on Friday he was not feeling well and had a stroke caused by a clot from his “heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long.”

He also underwent a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker on election night.