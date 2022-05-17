EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has successfully undergone a procedure to implant a pacemaker to address the underlying cause of his recent stroke, according to a media release from Fetterman’s campaign.

The campaign announced Fetterman was undergoing the procedure Tuesday afternoon.

“John Fetterman is about to undergo a standard procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. It should be a short procedure that will help protect his heart and address the underlying cause of his stroke, atrial fibrillation (A-fib), by regulating his heart rate and rhythm,” a spokesperson stated.

Around 6:30 p.m., another media release was sent to Eyewitness News stating that the procedure was successfully completed and Fetterman was recovering.

“John Fetterman just completed a successful procedure to implant a pacemaker with a defibrillator. The procedure began at 3:15 pm, John was released at 5:56pm, and he has been given the all-clear that it was successful. He is resting at the hospital and recovering well. John continues to improve every day, and he is still on track for a full recovery.”

The stroke and pacemaker implant procedure caused Fetterman to cast an emergency absentee ballot from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.