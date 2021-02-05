Lt. Gov. Fetterman files necessary paperwork to run for US Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has officially entered the 2022 race for US Senate.

On Thursday he signed and filed paperwork to the Federal Election Commission after starting a donation campaign for the race in January.

Fetterman will run for Republican Senator Pat Toomey’s current seat.

Toomey said last year that he won’t be running for re-election.

“Because an exploratory committee can only raise a very limited amount of money, we had to refile our paperwork with the FEC as a full campaign committee. This is just routine paperwork. John has been honest and straightforward that he is taking a hard look at running; when he makes his final decision, you will be one of the first to know,” Rebecca Katz, a spokesperson for John Fetterman.