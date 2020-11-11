Lt. Gov. Fetterman asks for $1M voter fraud reward in Sheetz gift cards

News

by: Bill Shannon

Posted: / Updated:

Pa. (WTAJ) – Ballots continue to be counted across the country and Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that he’s offering up to a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman took up the Texan’s offer on Twitter. Fetterman tweeted out earlier Wednesday that a man in Luzerne County, Pa was arrested for asking for an absentee ballot for his dead mother so he could vote for Trump.

Fetterman made a special request as he didn’t want the reward in cash.

Fetterman, in the lighthearted tweet, asked for the reward to be in Sheetz gift cards.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos