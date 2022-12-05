SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton barber shop is performing an act of kindness to help those facing tough times.

Loyalty Barber Shop in Scranton teamed up with Keystone Mission to give haircuts to the homeless for the holidays.

Loyalty Barber Shop helped 25 people on Monday by giving them free haircuts. The barbers offered beard shaves and trims, also.

Those who came in were offered haircuts in whatever style they wished, as well as hair cleanings and hair and beard products to keep them looking good.

“When you look good you feel good and it is true, I see it every day. It sounds so silly and trivial, but they do feel better and there is no reason that these people shouldn’t feel that,” said Andrew Merwine, the manager and barber at Loyalty Barber Shop, Scranton.

Keystone Mission said the fresh looks allow them to look their best and offers a confidence boost when heading out to a job interview.

Merwine says in his line of work, a new haircut can really make a difference in self-perception.